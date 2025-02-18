Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 372.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,448 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,805,000. Tlwm bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,871,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,822,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

