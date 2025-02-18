Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 529,958 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Trilogy Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,574,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,169,593 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 152.7% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 4,731,278 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.54. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

