Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Takes $3.53 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. CWM LLC boosted its position in KBR by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in KBR by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

