Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.37 and a 200 day moving average of $321.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

