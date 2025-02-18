Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $851,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 177.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.