Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock valued at $578,221,285. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

