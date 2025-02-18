Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $175.71 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.