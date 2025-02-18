Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $147.92 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Entegris worth $147,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.