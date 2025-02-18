Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Amphenol worth $180,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE APH opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

