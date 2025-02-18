Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,792 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $216,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $172.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.39. The stock has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.90 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

