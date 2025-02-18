Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $200,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.41.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.