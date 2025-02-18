Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 2,576 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 131,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total transaction of $104,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,812.98. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,725 shares of company stock worth $4,972,964. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

AJG opened at $321.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.08 and a fifty-two week high of $329.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.94 and its 200 day moving average is $292.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.