Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

