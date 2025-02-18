Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.