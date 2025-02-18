Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $459.00 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.69 and a 200-day moving average of $460.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of -230.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.57.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

