Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $342,412,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

