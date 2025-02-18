Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 76,259 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 518,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

