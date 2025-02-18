Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 13,721 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.