Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 3,491 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.