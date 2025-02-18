Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 32,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

