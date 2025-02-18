Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $2.32 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 166,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

