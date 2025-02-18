Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $806.53. The company has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

