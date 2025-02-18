ProAssurance (PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $740.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

