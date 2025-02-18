Prom Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00006132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $107.68 million and $3.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.7756729 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,606,807.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

