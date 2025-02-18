Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Palo Alto Networks, Applied Materials, Salesforce, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the production of physical goods through the use of machinery, equipment, and labor. These stocks typically include companies in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and machinery, among others. Investors interested in manufacturing stocks often evaluate factors such as production efficiency, supply chain management, and global market trends to assess potential investment opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.77. 23,189,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,992,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $122.91 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,981,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average of $181.70.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Applied Materials stock traded down $15.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,444,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,000. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $158.96 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $184.59.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $311.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.56 and a 200 day moving average of $302.79. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. 15,726,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $985.67. 1,502,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.00. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. 7,255,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,755,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.59. Oracle has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

