ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stake Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,113 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.83% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 370,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

