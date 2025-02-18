QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $40.57 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser acquired 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $249,886.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886.86. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

