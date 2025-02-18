Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 2,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

