Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 908.7% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 82,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $381.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

