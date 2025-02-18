Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 175,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.90. The company has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

