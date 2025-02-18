Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Rand Capital Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of RAND stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.44. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.
Rand Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Capital
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.