Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Rand Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RAND stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.44. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

