Raymond James Raises Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$2.00

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
