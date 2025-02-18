Raymond James Raises Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$2.00

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$0.75 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

About Trilogy Metals

Shares of TMQ stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.97. 101,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,049. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.22. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.14.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

