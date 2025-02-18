Redfin (RDFN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Redfin to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Redfin has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Redfin from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This trade represents a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $70,955.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,714.54. This trade represents a 21.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

