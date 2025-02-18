Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,063 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

