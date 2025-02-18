Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on February 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on February 12th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $661.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $606.51 and a 200-day moving average of $553.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.14 and a twelve month high of $663.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

