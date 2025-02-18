Rep. Tim Moore Sells Off Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Ford Motor stock on January 7th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 1/8/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of F opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after buying an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.