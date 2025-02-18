Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 3,394 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 69,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,874,000 after purchasing an additional 163,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.