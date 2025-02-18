Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.42 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

