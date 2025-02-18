Reviewing SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SMC Entertainment and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -5,893.58% Versus Systems -9,635.29% -330.10% -313.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Versus Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($0.01) -0.30 Versus Systems $91,504.00 60.04 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

SMC Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Versus Systems.

Summary

Versus Systems beats SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

