Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,067 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Atlassian worth $48,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 211,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,006,827.16. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,778 shares of company stock worth $74,139,055 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $313.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.37. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

