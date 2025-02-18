Rhumbline Advisers Has $43.85 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,801 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Carnival Co. & worth $43,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after acquiring an additional 811,692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 712,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,924,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,532,000 after purchasing an additional 139,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

