Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,116 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Texas Pacific Land worth $42,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $9,069,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,934,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,372.41 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $489.47 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

