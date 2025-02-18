Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,557 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of EQT worth $51,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 36.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EQT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in EQT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

