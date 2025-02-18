Rhumbline Advisers Sells 27,096 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Onsemi worth $50,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

