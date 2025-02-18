Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 511.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $295.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.