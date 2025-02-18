Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 8.48%. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

