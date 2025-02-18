Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

