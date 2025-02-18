Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,212 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mirion Technologies worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.