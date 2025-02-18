Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 14,675 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Genius Sports worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

