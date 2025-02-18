Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 23,402 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.98% of Ingevity worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ingevity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Ingevity Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.